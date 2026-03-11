US CPI steady at 2.4% in February, core unchanged at 2.5

US inflation rose slightly faster than expected in February, though the broader price trend remained stable. Headline CPI increased 0.3% mom, above the expected 0.2% rise, while core CPI—which excludes food and energy—rose 0.2% on the month, matching market expectations.

Housing costs continued to play the largest role in the monthly increase. The shelter index rose 0.2% mom and was the biggest contributor to the overall CPI gain. Food prices also moved higher, climbing 0.4% on the month, while the energy index increased 0.6%.

On an annual basis, inflation remained unchanged. Headline CPI held steady at 2.4% year-on-year while core CPI remained at 2.0%, both in line with expectations. Over the past year, the energy index rose 0.5% while food prices increased 3.1%.

Full US CPI release here.