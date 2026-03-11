Wed, Mar 11, 2026 15:47 GMT
    US CPI steady at 2.4% in February, core unchanged at 2.5

    US inflation rose slightly faster than expected in February, though the broader price trend remained stable. Headline CPI increased 0.3% mom, above the expected 0.2% rise, while core CPI—which excludes food and energy—rose 0.2% on the month, matching market expectations.

    Housing costs continued to play the largest role in the monthly increase. The shelter index rose 0.2% mom and was the biggest contributor to the overall CPI gain. Food prices also moved higher, climbing 0.4% on the month, while the energy index increased 0.6%.

    On an annual basis, inflation remained unchanged. Headline CPI held steady at 2.4% year-on-year while core CPI remained at 2.0%, both in line with expectations. Over the past year, the energy index rose 0.5% while food prices increased 3.1%.

    Full US CPI release here.

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

