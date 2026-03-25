Wed, Mar 25, 2026 02:02 GMT
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    HomeLive CommentsFed rate cuts on hold as Barr seeks clear inflation progress

    Fed rate cuts on hold as Barr seeks clear inflation progress

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Fed Governor Michael Barr indicated that the labor market is showing signs of stabilization, but stressed that inflation remains the dominant concern for monetary policy. He noted that while employment conditions have steadied, price pressures continue to run “notably” above the Fed’s 2% objective.

    Barr acknowledged that inflation could ease over time but warned that rising oil prices pose a fresh risk. Higher energy costs are already feeding through to gasoline and broader consumer prices. He made clear that any move toward rate cuts would require stronger evidence that inflation is on a sustained downward path.

    “I would like to ‌see ⁠evidence that goods and services price inflation is sustainably retreating before considering reducing the policy rate further, provided labor market conditions remain stable,”  he said.

     

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