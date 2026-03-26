Silver Defies ‘Cried Wolf’ Headlines: Why Bullish MACD Signals Signals Recovery Towards $80

Silver prices are showing remarkable resilience, holding a firm floor above $70 despite Iran’s rejection of a 15-point proposal from the Trump administration. While momentum has stalled at the $74.50 resistance, the lack of a sell-off suggests “headline fatigue” has set in. Traders are now ignoring verbal rhetoric in favor of technical signals, specifically a bullish MACD convergence that points toward an eventual rally to around $79, where it would be another key psychological resistance at $80.

The “Cried Wolf” Effect: Why Iran News Failed to Move Silver

Throughout this week, the market has been caught in a dizzying cycle of conflicting reports. While Washington floats “positive talks,” Tehran’s state media dismisses them as “psychological warfare.” The result? Silver traders have stopped reacting to words.

Despite the peace deal rejection, Silver is refusing to fall back toward the $60.97 low established earlier this week. This “sideways resilience” at $72 indicates that the market is no longer pricing in verbal escalations, waiting instead for physical movements—such as a ground move by the 82nd Airborne or a resolution in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Oil Anchor: Brent at $100

Silver’s current lack of momentum is closely mirrored in the energy markets. Brent Crude remains locked in a tight range around the $100 psychological level. Until Oil finds a clear directional trigger, Silver is likely to continue its consolidation between $70 and $75.

Technical Outlook: The Path to 79

Technically, the picture remains skewed to the upside. The 4H MACD shows a clear bullish convergence, suggesting the corrective pattern from the 121.83 high is likely complete with three waves down to 60.97, just ahead of 60 psychological level. Firm break of 74.52 resistance (at 55 4H EMA at 74.30) will confirm short term bottoming. That would clear the path for further rally towards 55 D EMA (now at 79.11), where it will meet another key psychological at 80.

Table: Silver Technical Decision Zone