Thu, Apr 16, 2026 09:56 GMT
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    HomeLive CommentsEurozone Inflation Jumps to 2.6%, Energy and Services Drive

    Eurozone Inflation Jumps to 2.6%, Energy and Services Drive

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Eurozone inflation accelerated sharply in March, with headline CPI finalized at 2.6% yoy, up from 1.9% in February and marking the highest level since mid-2024. The rebound reflects a renewed pickup in price pressures, largely driven by energy and services, even as underlying inflation showed signs of moderation.

    The composition of inflation highlights a shift in dynamics. Services remained the largest contributor, adding 1.49 percentage points, while energy contributed 0.48 percentage points. Food, alcohol and tobacco also added 0.45 percentage points, with non-energy industrial goods contributing modestly. In contrast, core inflation edged down slightly from 2.4% to 2.3% yoy, suggesting that underlying price pressures remain contained for now.

    Across the broader EU, inflation was finalized at 2.8% yoy, with significant divergence among member states. The lowest annual rates were registered in Denmark (1.0%), Czechia, Cyprus and Sweden (all 1.5%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (9.0%), Croatia (4.6%) and Lithuania (4.4%). Compared with February 2026, annual inflation fell in three Member States, remained stable in one and rose in twenty-three.

    Indicator Latest Notes
    Headline CPI 2.6% Up from 1.9%, highest since mid-2024
    Core CPI 2.3% Slightly down from 2.4%, underlying pressures easing
    Services Contribution +1.49 pp Largest driver of inflation
    Energy Contribution +0.48 pp Rebound driven by rising fuel costs
    Food, Alcohol & Tobacco +0.45 pp Continued steady contribution
    Non-Energy Industrial Goods +0.13 pp Modest contribution

    Full Eurozone CPI final release here.

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