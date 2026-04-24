Canada Retail Sales Rise 0.7% in February, Miss Expectations Despite Broad Gains

Canada’s retail sales rose 0.7% mom to CAD 72.1B in February, falling short of expectations for a 0.9% increase but still marking a solid gain after recent softness. The advance was relatively broad-based, with sales increasing in seven of nine subsectors.
The main driver came from motor vehicle and parts dealers, where sales rose 1.0% for a second consecutive month. Core retail sales, which exclude autos and fuel, also showed resilience with a 0.6% increase.
Looking ahead, preliminary estimates from Statistics Canada point to a further 0.6% rise in March.
|Indicator
|Feb 2026
|Retail Sales (MoM)
|+0.7%
|Retail Sales Value
|CAD 72.1B
|Core Retail Sales (MoM)
|+0.6%
|Motor Vehicle & Parts Sales
|+1.0%
|Subsector Performance
|7 of 9 ↑
|Advance Estimate (March MoM)
|+0.6%