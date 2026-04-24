Fri, Apr 24, 2026 17:52 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsCanada Retail Sales Rise 0.7% in February, Miss Expectations Despite Broad Gains

    Canada Retail Sales Rise 0.7% in February, Miss Expectations Despite Broad Gains

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Canada’s retail sales rose 0.7% mom to CAD 72.1B in February, falling short of expectations for a 0.9% increase but still marking a solid gain after recent softness. The advance was relatively broad-based, with sales increasing in seven of nine subsectors.

    The main driver came from motor vehicle and parts dealers, where sales rose 1.0% for a second consecutive month. Core retail sales, which exclude autos and fuel, also showed resilience with a 0.6% increase.

    Looking ahead, preliminary estimates from Statistics Canada point to a further 0.6% rise in March.

    Indicator Feb 2026
    Retail Sales (MoM) +0.7%
    Retail Sales Value CAD 72.1B
    Core Retail Sales (MoM) +0.6%
    Motor Vehicle & Parts Sales +1.0%
    Subsector Performance 7 of 9 ↑
    Advance Estimate (March MoM) +0.6%

    Full Canada retail sales release here.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2026 All rights reserved.