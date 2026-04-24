Canada Retail Sales Rise 0.7% in February, Miss Expectations Despite Broad Gains

Canada’s retail sales rose 0.7% mom to CAD 72.1B in February, falling short of expectations for a 0.9% increase but still marking a solid gain after recent softness. The advance was relatively broad-based, with sales increasing in seven of nine subsectors.

The main driver came from motor vehicle and parts dealers, where sales rose 1.0% for a second consecutive month. Core retail sales, which exclude autos and fuel, also showed resilience with a 0.6% increase.

Looking ahead, preliminary estimates from Statistics Canada point to a further 0.6% rise in March.

Indicator Feb 2026 Retail Sales (MoM) +0.7% Retail Sales Value CAD 72.1B Core Retail Sales (MoM) +0.6% Motor Vehicle & Parts Sales +1.0% Subsector Performance 7 of 9 ↑ Advance Estimate (March MoM) +0.6%

Full Canada retail sales release here.