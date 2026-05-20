Bailey Says Higher Market Rates Are Buying BoE Time to Evaluate Energy Shock

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey signaled that rising market borrowing costs are helping tighten financial conditions naturally, reducing pressure for immediate additional policy action from the central bank. Testifying before lawmakers on today, Bailey said the jump in market interest rates since the outbreak of the Iran war — particularly in mortgage costs — has already delivered some tightening to the economy.

“That tightening, I think also gives us … some time to assess,” Bailey said. The comments reinforce the cautious stance taken at April’s MPC meeting, where the BoE voted 8-1 to leave rates unchanged while stressing that any future response would depend on how deeply and persistently higher energy costs spread through the economy.

At the same time, Bailey acknowledged signs that the UK economy is cooling, with growth and labor market conditions softening and wage settlements easing gradually. Still, he warned that energy market pricing currently appears “fairly benign” relative to the actual disruption caused to Middle East gas infrastructure, suggesting policymakers remain wary that inflation risks could re-intensify if the conflict escalates further.