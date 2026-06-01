Japan Manufacturing PMI Finalized at 54.1, Strong Growth Despite Rising Cost Pressures

Japan’s manufacturing sector delivered another strong performance in May, with PMI Manufacturing finalized at 54.4, slightly down from April’s 55.1. The latest reading signaled a fifth straight month of improving business conditions as both output and new orders expanded at historically strong rates. The data suggest Japanese manufacturers continue to benefit from resilient demand, particularly in technology-related industries linked to ongoing investment in AI and electronics.
Yet the survey also revealed that some of the recent strength may be temporary. Firms reported increasing inventories across supply chains as manufacturers and customers sought to guard against potential disruptions and rising costs stemming from the Middle East conflict. This precautionary stockpiling helped lift production but may also have brought forward some demand that would otherwise have occurred later in the year.
The survey painted a more cautious picture beneath the headline strength. Input costs and selling prices surged, with both inflation gauges reaching levels rarely observed since data collection began more than two decades ago. Meanwhile, confidence about future output improved only slightly from April’s recent low. While manufacturers remain optimistic that technology investment will continue to support activity, elevated costs and sluggish global demand are emerging as key risks to Japan’s manufacturing outlook.
|Indicator
|Previous
|Latest
|PMI Manufacturing
|55.1
|54.4
|Manufacturing Conditions
|Improving
|Improving
|Output
|Expansion
|Strong Expansion
|New Orders
|Expansion
|Strong Expansion
|Inventory Building
|Elevated
|Elevated
|Input Prices
|High
|Near Record High
|Output Prices
|High
|Near Record High
|Future Output Sentiment
|Recent Low
|Slightly Improved