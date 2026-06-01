WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

WTI crude oil: ⬇️ Sell

WTI crude broke support area

Likely to fall to support level 80.00

WTI crude oil recently broke the support area between the support level 87.15 (low of the previous correction a) and the support trendline from the middle of April.

The breakout of this support area accelerated the active impulse wave c – which belongs to the ABC correction from the end of April.

WTI crude oil can be expected to fall to the next round support level 80.00 (low of the previous medium-term ABC correction (2) from April and the forecast price for the completion of the active wave c).