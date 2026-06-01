HomeLive CommentsSwiss Q1 GDP Beats Expectations as Manufacturing Drives Growth

Swiss Q1 GDP Beats Expectations as Manufacturing Drives Growth

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Switzerland’s economy expanded faster than expected in the first quarter, with GDP excluding sporting events rising from 0.2% qoq to 0.7% qoq, well above the 0.5% qoq consensus forecast. On a sport-adjusted basis, GDP accelerated from 0.2% qoq to 0.4% qoq. The data suggest the Swiss economy entered 2026 with stronger momentum than anticipated, though the composition of growth reveals a mixed picture beneath the headline.

The industrial sector was the main driver of the improvement. Industrial value added rose 1.3%, supported by a 1.5% increase in manufacturing output. Growth was particularly strong in the broader manufacturing sector outside chemicals and pharmaceuticals, where value added jumped 4.6%. Several industrial segments reported higher exports and revenues, helping offset weakness in Switzerland’s key pharmaceutical industry. Chemical and pharmaceutical output fell 3.4% as exports from the sector declined sharply at the start of the year, contributing to an overall 2.2% drop in goods exports.

Domestic demand, however, remained soft. Final domestic demand grew just 0.1%, while both equipment investment and construction investment declined 0.2%. Private consumption was essentially flat, reflected in weaker retail activity and softer demand for accommodation and food services. The services sector expanded only modestly by 0.2%, with gains in transport and financial services offset by weakness in trade and tourism-related industries. The figures suggest Switzerland’s recent growth is being driven primarily by industrial activity rather than broad-based strength across the economy.

Indicator Previous Latest
GDP (Excluding Sporting Events) +0.2% qoq +0.7% qoq
GDP (Sport-Adjusted) +0.2% qoq +0.4% qoq
Industrial Sector Value Added +1.3%
Manufacturing Value Added +1.5%
Other Manufacturing +4.6%
Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry -3.4%
Goods Exports -2.2%
Services Sector Value Added +0.2%
Transport Services +1.9%
Financial Services +1.3%
Trade Sector -0.8%
Retail Trade -1.3%
Accommodation & Food Services -0.6%
Services Exports +0.5%
Domestic Final Demand +0.1%
Government Consumption +0.9%
Equipment Investment -0.2%
Construction Investment -0.2%
Imports -2.4%

Full Swiss GDP release here.

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