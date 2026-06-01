Swiss Q1 GDP Beats Expectations as Manufacturing Drives Growth

Switzerland’s economy expanded faster than expected in the first quarter, with GDP excluding sporting events rising from 0.2% qoq to 0.7% qoq, well above the 0.5% qoq consensus forecast. On a sport-adjusted basis, GDP accelerated from 0.2% qoq to 0.4% qoq. The data suggest the Swiss economy entered 2026 with stronger momentum than anticipated, though the composition of growth reveals a mixed picture beneath the headline.

The industrial sector was the main driver of the improvement. Industrial value added rose 1.3%, supported by a 1.5% increase in manufacturing output. Growth was particularly strong in the broader manufacturing sector outside chemicals and pharmaceuticals, where value added jumped 4.6%. Several industrial segments reported higher exports and revenues, helping offset weakness in Switzerland’s key pharmaceutical industry. Chemical and pharmaceutical output fell 3.4% as exports from the sector declined sharply at the start of the year, contributing to an overall 2.2% drop in goods exports.

Domestic demand, however, remained soft. Final domestic demand grew just 0.1%, while both equipment investment and construction investment declined 0.2%. Private consumption was essentially flat, reflected in weaker retail activity and softer demand for accommodation and food services. The services sector expanded only modestly by 0.2%, with gains in transport and financial services offset by weakness in trade and tourism-related industries. The figures suggest Switzerland’s recent growth is being driven primarily by industrial activity rather than broad-based strength across the economy.

Indicator Previous Latest GDP (Excluding Sporting Events) +0.2% qoq +0.7% qoq GDP (Sport-Adjusted) +0.2% qoq +0.4% qoq Industrial Sector Value Added +1.3% Manufacturing Value Added +1.5% Other Manufacturing +4.6% Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry -3.4% Goods Exports -2.2% Services Sector Value Added +0.2% Transport Services +1.9% Financial Services +1.3% Trade Sector -0.8% Retail Trade -1.3% Accommodation & Food Services -0.6% Services Exports +0.5% Domestic Final Demand +0.1% Government Consumption +0.9% Equipment Investment -0.2% Construction Investment -0.2% Imports -2.4%

Full Swiss GDP release here.