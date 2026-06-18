BoE Holds at 3.75%, But 7-2 Vote Keeps Rate Hike Risk Alive

The Bank of England left Bank Rate unchanged at 3.75%, as widely expected, but the vote split and accompanying statement underscored that the debate within the Monetary Policy Committee remains firmly tilted toward inflation risks. The MPC voted 7-2 to keep rates unchanged, with Megan Greene and Huw Pill preferring an immediate 25 basis point increase to 4.0%. Policymakers acknowledged that global energy prices have fallen since the previous meeting following progress toward a Middle East peace deal, but stressed that prices remain elevated and volatile compared with pre-conflict levels.

The Committee’s central concern remains whether higher energy costs eventually feed into broader domestic inflation pressures. In its statement, the BoE warned that “the risk of material second-round effects in price and wage-setting… is greater the longer higher energy prices persist.” While CPI inflation has fallen to 2.8% and recent data suggest that underlying disinflation was continuing before the energy shock, policymakers remain cautious about declaring victory. The MPC reiterated that it “stands ready to act as necessary” to ensure inflation returns sustainably to the 2% target.

At the same time, several developments argued against tightening immediately. The labor market continues to loosen gradually, demand remains subdued, and financial conditions have already tightened significantly since the conflict began. The Committee noted that interest rates facing households and businesses remain materially higher than before the Middle East crisis, helping to restrain inflation without additional policy action. Governor Andrew Bailey said recent inflation data provided “greater confidence that gradual underlying disinflation has continued,” while emphasizing that policymakers would respond promptly if stronger second-round effects emerged.

The overall message was one of patience rather than comfort. Most members judged that current financial conditions are already restrictive enough while policymakers gather more evidence on how the energy shock propagates through the economy. Nevertheless, the presence of two dissenters calling for an immediate hike and repeated references to inflation persistence suggest that the tightening bias remains intact.

Full BoE statement here.