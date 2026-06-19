Japan Core Inflation Holds at 1.4%, Fuel Subsidies Continue to Suppress Price Pressures

Japan’s core consumer inflation remained unchanged at 1.4% yoy in May, matching expectations and staying below the Bank of Japan’s 2% target for a fourth consecutive month. Headline CPI edged up from 1.4% yoy to 1.5% yoy. The closely watched core-core measure, which excludes both fresh food and energy, slowed from 1.9% yoy to 1.8% yoy, marking its weakest pace since September 2022.

Government fuel subsidies continued to play a significant role in restraining inflation. Energy prices fell -2.5% yoy following a -3.9% decline in April, with gasoline prices down -7.0% and electricity costs falling -2.4%. Food inflation also moderated, with prices excluding fresh food rising 3.5% yoy, down from 4.1% yoy in the previous month. The data suggest that while imported cost pressures remain present, government support measures are still preventing a broader acceleration in consumer prices.

Nevertheless, the softer inflation readings are unlikely to derail the Bank of Japan’s normalization path. Analysts generally expect inflation to reaccelerate in coming months as higher raw material costs linked to the Middle East conflict feed further into producer and consumer prices. Producer price inflation has already accelerated sharply, raising expectations that pipeline pressures will eventually broaden beyond energy-related sectors. While the latest CPI report offers some near-term relief, it is unlikely to materially alter expectations for another gradual BoJ rate hike later this year.

Japan CPI (May 2026)

Indicator Apr May Expected Headline CPI Y/Y 1.4% 1.5% – Core CPI (Ex-Fresh Food) Y/Y 1.4% 1.4% 1.4% Core-Core CPI (Ex-Fresh Food & Energy) Y/Y 1.9% 1.8% –

Key Inflation Components