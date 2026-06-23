HomeLive CommentsLane: ECB's Response Is "Calibrated," Not a "Huge, Gigantic" Tightening Push

Lane: ECB’s Response Is “Calibrated,” Not a “Huge, Gigantic” Tightening Push

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By ActionForex

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane emphasized on Tuesday that the central bank’s recent policy tightening should be viewed as a measured response to inflation risks rather than the start of an aggressive hiking cycle. Speaking before the European Parliament’s ECON committee, Lane acknowledged that progress toward resolving the conflict in the Middle East was encouraging but warned that “uncertainty remains elevated” and that there are “continued risks for inflation to stay above our 2% medium-term target for quite some time.”

Lane sought to strike a balance between vigilance and restraint. Defending the ECB’s June rate hike, he said, “We’re taking a measured approach,” adding that “this is not a kind of huge, gigantic response. It’s a calibrated response to what we see.” His comments suggest policymakers remain concerned that higher energy costs could feed into broader inflation expectations, even as oil prices have retreated significantly from their recent peaks. At the same time, updated ECB scenarios indicate that current oil prices are now tracking between the bank’s baseline and milder assumptions, reducing pressure for another immediate move.

While inflation may remain above target into the first half of 2027, Lane pushed back against concerns that the Eurozone economy is heading toward stagnation. He argued that strong labor markets, heavy investment in artificial intelligence, and increased public spending on defense and infrastructure should continue to support activity. “It’s lower growth than we had hoped for but this is far above a stagnating economy,” Lane said. “There is a fair amount of momentum in the economy.” The remarks reinforce market expectations that the ECB is likely to remain on a tightening path, though with little urgency to follow June’s rate hike with another increase as soon as July.

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