Japan Exports Surge Most Since 2022 on Weak Yen, but Oil-Driven Imports Push Trade Back Into Deficit

Japan’s exports accelerated sharply in June, rising 19.3% yoy, the fastest pace since November 2022 and above market expectations of an 18.6% increase. The gain also marked a pickup from May’s 16.8% growth, supported by robust demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment and the continued weakness of Yen, which boosted the value of overseas shipments. Exports to Asia climbed 22.7%, led by a 46.4% surge in shipments to Taiwan, while exports to China rose 17.6% and those to the US increased 13.0%.

The strong headline, however, was driven largely by prices rather than volumes. Export volumes edged up just 0.2% from a year earlier, suggesting underlying external demand remained relatively steady despite the impressive increase in export values. The contrast highlights how Yen depreciation continues to inflate the value of Japan’s exports even as shipment volumes show only modest growth.

Imports, meanwhile, rose even faster, jumping 25.4% yoy, also the strongest increase since November 2022 and well above expectations for a 21.0% rise. A sharp 59.3% increase in petroleum imports reflected the impact of higher oil prices following the Iran conflict, underscoring Japan’s vulnerability as a country that relies on imports for more than 87% of its energy needs. As a result, the trade balance swung to a deficit of JPY 406.9B in June, illustrating how rising energy costs are offsetting much of the benefit from stronger export earnings.

Economic Data

Indicator Actual Expected Previous Exports (yoy) 19.3% 18.6% 16.8% Imports (yoy) 25.4% 21.0% 12.5% Trade Balance (JPY) -406.9B -120B -391.8B

Key Takeaways

Export growth accelerated from 16.8% to 19.3% , the fastest pace since November 2022 and above expectations of 18.6%.

, the fastest pace since November 2022 and above expectations of 18.6%. Gains were led by semiconductor equipment and a weak Yen, with exports to Asia rising 22.7%, including a 46.4% surge to Taiwan.

Export volumes increased only 0.2%, indicating much of the headline gain came from prices and currency effects rather than stronger shipment volumes.

Imports rose 25.4%, also the fastest since November 2022, as petroleum imports surged 59.3% amid higher oil prices.

Full Japan trade balance release here.