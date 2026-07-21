Nikkei 225 Wave Analysis

Nikkei 225: ⬆️ Buy

– Nikkei 225 reversed from support level 63340.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 67900.00

Nikkei 225 index recently reversed from the support area set between the support level 63340.00 (former resistance from May which also stopped down correction in June), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from March.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the earlier minor impulse wave i – that belongs to wave C from the start of July.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Nikkei 225 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 67900.00.



