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Platinum Wave Analysis

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Platinum: ⬆️ Buy

– Platinum reversed from key support level 1555.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1680.00

Platinum recently reversed up from the key support level 1555.00 (which stopped the previous waves iii and 5) intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 1555.00 started the active minor impulse wave iii – that belongs to higher impulse waves 1 and (1).

Given the strength of the support level 1555.00 and the bullish divergence on the daily Stochastic, Platinum can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1680.00.

Platinum Wave Analysis – 21 July 2026


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