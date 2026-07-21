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Bitcoin Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

– Bitcoin broke resistance level 65500.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 70000.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently broke above the resistance level 65500.00 (which has been reversing the price from June) intersecting with 38.2 Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from May.

The breakout of the resistance level 65500.00 should accelerate the active minor ABC correction 2.

Given the improved sentiment seen across the crypto markets today, Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 70000.00.

Bitcoin Wave Analysis – 21 July 2026


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