Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6462; (P) 0.6501; (R1) 0.6523; More…

AUD/USD’s break of 0.6433 finally confirms larger down trend resumption. Intraday bias is back on the downside. Current decline should target 61.8% projection of 0.7031 to 0.6433 from 0.6684 at 0.6314 and then 100% projection at 0.6086. On the upside, break of 0.6684 resistance is needed to confirm short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, AUD/USD’s decline from 0.8135 (2018 high) is still in progress. It’s part of the larger down trend from 1.1079 (2011 high). Rejection by 55 week EMA affirms medium term bearishness. Next target is 0.6008 (2008 low). Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.7031 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.