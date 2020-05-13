Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6445; (P) 0.6503; (R1) 0.6549; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral as range trading continues. On the upside, above 0.6569 will extend the rebound from 0.5506 and target 0.6670 key resistance. On the downside, break of 0.6372 support should confirm short term reversal and bring deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.6569 at 0.6163 first.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign of trend reversal yet. The larger down trend from 1.1079 (2011 high) is still in favor to extend. 61.8% projection of 1.1079 to 0.6826 from 0.8135 at 0.5507 is already met. Sustained break there will pave the way to 0.4773 (2001 low). On the upside, however, sustained break of 0.6607 will suggest medium term bottoming and turn focus to 0.7031 resistance next.