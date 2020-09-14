Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7255; (P) 0.7280; (R1) 0.7308; More…

Range trading continues in AUD/USD and intraday bias remains neutral first. Further rise remains in favor with 0.7135 support intact. On the upside, break of 0.7413 will resume the rally from 0.5506 and target 0.7635 long term fibonacci level next. Nevertheless, decisive break of 0.7135 will confirm short term topping, and turn bias to the downside for deeper correction.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.5506 medium term bottom is seen as correcting whole long term down trend from 1.1079 (2011 high). Further rise should be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.1079 (2011 high) to 0.5506 (2020 low) at 0.7635 next. On the downside, break of 0.6776 support is needed to be the first sign of completion of the rebound. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of pull back.