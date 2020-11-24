Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7256; (P) 0.7297; (R1) 0.7329; More….

AUD/USD is still bounded in range below 0.7339 temporary top and intraday bias remains neutral first. Further rise is in favor with 0.7221 support intact. Consolidation pattern from 0.7413 should have completed with three waves to 0.6991. Above 0.7339 will target a test on 0.7413 first. On the downside, break of 0.7221 minor support would likely extend the consolidation pattern from 0.7413 with another falling leg.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, while rebound from 0.5506 was strong, there is not enough evidence to confirm bullish trend reversal yet. That is, it could be just a correction inside the long term down trend. Sustained trading back below 55 week EMA (now at 0.6964) will favor the bearish case and argue that the rebound has completed. Focus will be turned back to 0.5506 low. On the upside, break of 0.7413 will extend the rise from 0.5506 to 38.2% retracement of 1.1079 (2011 high) to 0.5506 (2020 low) at 0.7635.