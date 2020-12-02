<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7352; (P) 0.7362; (R1) 0.7383; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral first, with focus on 0.7413 resistance. Decisive break there will resume whole rebound from 0.5506 and target 0.7635 long term fibonacci level. On the downside, however, break of 0.7265 support will extend the consolidation from 0.7413 with another falling leg. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 0.6991 support instead.

In the bigger picture, the sustained trading above 55 week EMA (now at 0.6993) is a sign of medium term bullishness. Nevertheless, AUD/USD will still need to overcome 38.2% retracement of 1.1079 (2011 high) to 0.5506 (2020 low) at 0.7635 decisively to indicate completion of long term down trend from 1.1079. Otherwise, current rebound from 0.5506 could still turn out to be a correction in the long term down trend.