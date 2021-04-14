AUD/USD Mid-Day Report

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7604; (P) 0.7626; (R1) 0.7667; More…

AUD/USD’s break of 0.7676 resistance indicates resumption of rebound from 0.7530. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 0.7848 resistance. Firm break there should completion of the corrective fall from 0.8006. For now, risk will stay mildly on the upside as long as 0.7583 minor support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 1.1079 (2001 high) should have completed at 0.5506 (2020 low) already. Rise from 0.5506 could either be the start of a long term up trend, or a corrective rise. Reactions to 0.8135 key resistance will reveal which case it is. But in any case, medium term rally is expected to continue as long as 0.7413 resistance turned support holds.