<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7752; (P) 0.7779; (R1) 0.7795; More…

Outlook in AUD/USD is unchanged and intraday bias stays neutral first. We’re still favoring the case that correction from 0.8006 has completed with three waves down to 0.7530. Further rise is in favor as long as 0.7676 support holds. On the upside, break of 0.7815 will resume the rise from 0.7530 to 0.7484 resistance, and then retesting 0.8006 high. However, break of 0.7676 will dampen our bullish view and bring retest of 0.7530 low support.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 1.1079 (2001 high) should have completed at 0.5506 (2020 low) already. Rise from 0.5506 could either be the start of a long term up trend, or a corrective rise. Reactions to 0.8135 key resistance will reveal which case it is. But in any case, medium term rally is expected to continue as long as 0.7413 resistance turned support holds.