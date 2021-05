AUD/USD Weekly Outlook

AUD/USD edged higher to 0.7890 last week but retreated sharply from there. Though, downside was contained above 0.7673 support. Initial bias remains neutral for this week and further rise is still expected. On the upside, above 0.7890 will resume the rally from 0.7530 to retest 0.8006 high. However, firm break of 0.7673 support should extend the correction from 0.8006 with another falling leg. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 0.7530 support and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 1.1079 (2001 high) should have completed at 0.5506 (2020 low) already. Rise from 0.5506 could either be the start of a long term up trend, or a corrective rise. Reactions to 0.8135 key resistance will reveal which case it is. But in any case, medium term rally is expected to continue as long as 0.7413 resistance turned support holds.

In the longer term picture, 0.5506 is a long term bottom, on bullish convergence condition in monthly MACD. Focus is now back on 0.8135 structural resistance. Decisive break there will raise the chance that rise from 0.5506 is an impulsive up trend. Next target should be 61.8% retracement at 0.8950 of 1.1079 to 0.5506 and above. Though, rejection by 0.8135 will keep the case of medium to long term sideway consolidation open.