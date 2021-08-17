AUD/USD Mid-Day Report

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7312; (P) 0.7343; (R1) 0.7365; More…

AUD/USD’s break of 0.7288 support indicate resumption of whole decline from 0.8006. Intraday bias is back on the downside. Next target is 161.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.7530 from 0.7890 at 0.7120. On the upside, above 0.7315 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.7425 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.5506 medium term bottom could have completed at 0.8006, after failing 0.8135 key resistance. Correction from there could target 0.6991 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.7051). We’d look for strong support from there to bring rebound. However, sustained break of this level would argue that the whole medium term trend has indeed reversed.