Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7035; (P) 0.7094; (R1) 0.7135; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD is mildly on the downside for retesting 0.6966. Firm break there and sustained trading below 0.6991 will extend the down trend from 0.8006. Next target is 100% projection of 0.7555 to 0.6992 from 0.7313 at 0.6750. On the upside, above 0.7167 will resume the rebound to 0.7313 resistance.

In the bigger picture, focus remains on 0.6991 key structural support. Sustained break there will argue that the whole up trend from 0.5506 might be finished at 0.8006, after rejection by 0.8135 long term resistance. Deeper decline would then be seen back to 61.8% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6461. Meanwhile, strong rebound from 0.6991 will retain medium term bullishness. That is, whole up trend from 0.5506 is still in progress.