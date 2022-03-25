<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7477; (P) 0.7503; (R1) 0.7538; More…

AUD/USD’s rally resumed after brief retreat and intraday bias is back on the upside for 0.7555 resistance. Decisive break there should confirm that whole corrective decline from 0.8006 has completed at 0.6966. Further raise should then be seen back to retest 0.8005. On the downside, below 0.7465 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, strong rebound from 0.6991 key structural support retains medium term bullishness. That is, whole up trend from 0.5506 is still in progress for another rise through 0.8006 at a later stage. However, sustained break of 0.6991 will argue that the whole up trend from 0.5506 might be finished at 0.8006, after rejection by 0.8135 long term resistance. Deeper decline would then be seen back to 61.8% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6461.