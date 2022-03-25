Fri, Mar 25, 2022 @ 08:51 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookAUDUSD OutlookAUD/USD Daily Report

AUD/USD Daily Report

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7477; (P) 0.7503; (R1) 0.7538; More…

AUD/USD’s rally resumed after brief retreat and intraday bias is back on the upside for 0.7555 resistance. Decisive break there should confirm that whole corrective decline from 0.8006 has completed at 0.6966. Further raise should then be seen back to retest 0.8005. On the downside, below 0.7465 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, strong rebound from 0.6991 key structural support retains medium term bullishness. That is, whole up trend from 0.5506 is still in progress for another rise through 0.8006 at a later stage. However, sustained break of 0.6991 will argue that the whole up trend from 0.5506 might be finished at 0.8006, after rejection by 0.8135 long term resistance. Deeper decline would then be seen back to 61.8% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6461.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.