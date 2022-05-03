<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7027; (P) 0.7055; (R1) 0.7079; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD is turned neutral first with current recovery. But further decline is expected as long as 0.7228 minor resistance holds. As noted before, fall from 0.7660 is seen as the third leg of the larger correction from 0.8006. Below 0.7029 will target 0.6966 low first. Firm break there will confirm this bearish case and target 0.6756 medium term fibonacci level next. Nevertheless, considering bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD, break of 0.7228 should indicate short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8006 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.5506 (2020 low). Fall from 0.7660 should be the third leg of this pattern. Break of 0.6966 will target 50% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6756. On the upside, break of 0.7660 will revive that case that the correction has already completed at 0.6966.