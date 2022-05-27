<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7068; (P) 0.7089; (R1) 0.7121; More…

AUD/USD’s rebound from 0.6828 resumed after brief retreat. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 0.7173). Break there will target 0.7265 resistance next. On the downside, though, break of 0.7034 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.6828 low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8006 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.5506 (2020 low). Deeper fall could be seen to 50% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6756. This coincides with 100% projection of 0.8006 to 0.7105 from 0.7660 at 0.6760. Strong support is expected from 0.6756/60 cluster to contain downside to complete the correction. However, sustained break of 0.6756/60 would argue that AUD/USD is indeed already in a medium term down trend.