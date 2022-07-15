<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6691; (P) 0.6739; (R1) 0.6797; More…

Further decline is expected in AUD/USD with 0.6873 resistance intact. Current down trend from 0.8006 should target next fibonacci level at 0.6461. On the upside, break of 0.6873 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8006 could still be a corrective pattern to rise from 0.5506 (2020 low). But current downside acceleration is raising the chance that it’s a bearish impulsive move. In either case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.7282 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6461.