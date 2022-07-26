<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6903; (P) 0.6934; (R1) 0.6988; More…

AUD/USD’s rebound from 0.6680 resumed after brief retreat and intraday bias is back on the upside. Sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 0.6967) will pave the way to 0.7282 resistance next. Nevertheless, break of 0.6877 will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.6680 low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8006 (2021 high) could still be a corrective pattern to rise from 0.5506 (2020 low). But current downside acceleration, as seen in weekly MACD), is raising the chance that it’s a bearish impulsive move. In either case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.7282 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6461.