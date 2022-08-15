<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7096; (P) 0.7112; (R1) 0.7139; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD is turned neutral with current retreat. But further rise is expected as long as 0.7008 support holds. Above 0.7135 will resume the rise from 0.6680 towards 0.7282 high. However, break of 0.7008 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 0.6868 support instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8006 (2021 high) is seen more as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.5506 (2020 low). Or it could be a bearish impulsive move. In either case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.7282 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6461.