Wed, Sep 07, 2022 @ 08:53 GMT
AUD/USD Daily Report

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6699; (P) 0.6765; (R1) 0.6803; More…

AUD/USD’s fall resumed after brief recovery and intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 0.6680 low. Decisive break there will resume larger down trend. Next target is long term fibonacci level at 0.6461. On the upside, break of 0.6855 support turned resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8006 (2021 high) is seen more as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.5506 (2020 low). Or it could also be a bearish impulsive move. In either case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.7282 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6461.

