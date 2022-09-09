<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6718; (P) 0.6746; (R1) 0.6779; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD is turned neutral with current recovery. On the upside, decisive break of 0.6680 low will resume larger down trend. Next target is long term fibonacci level at 0.6461. On the upside, break of 0.6855 support turned resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.7008 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8006 (2021 high) is seen more as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.5506 (2020 low). Or it could also be a bearish impulsive move. In either case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.7282 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6461.