AUD/USD Mid-Day Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6843; (P) 0.6871; (R1) 0.6919; More…

AUD/USD’s break of 0.6823 minor support argues that rebound from 0.6698 has completed. Intraday bias is turned neutral first. On the downside, further break of 0.6680 low will resume larger down trend. On the upside, sustained break of 55 day EMA (now at 0.6915) will target 0.7135 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8006 (2021 high) is seen more as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.5506 (2020 low). Or it could also be a bearish impulsive move. In either case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.7135 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6461.