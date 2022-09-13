Tue, Sep 13, 2022 @ 16:19 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookAUDUSD OutlookAUD/USD Mid-Day Report

AUD/USD Mid-Day Report

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6843; (P) 0.6871; (R1) 0.6919; More…

AUD/USD’s break of 0.6823 minor support argues that rebound from 0.6698 has completed. Intraday bias is turned neutral first. On the downside, further break of 0.6680 low will resume larger down trend. On the upside, sustained break of 55 day EMA (now at 0.6915) will target 0.7135 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8006 (2021 high) is seen more as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.5506 (2020 low). Or it could also be a bearish impulsive move. In either case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.7135 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6461.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.