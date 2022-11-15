Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6669; (P) 0.6696; (R1) 0.6729; More…
Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains on the upside as rise from 0.6169 is in progress. Next target is 161.8% projection of 0.6169 to 0.6521 from 0.6271 at 0.6841. On the downside, below 0.6662 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations, before staging another rally.
In the bigger picture, the break of 0.6680 support turned resistance confirms medium term bottoming at 0.6169. It’s too early to call for trend reversal. But even as a corrective move, rise from 0.6169 should target 38.2% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.6169 at 0.6871. Sustained trading above 55 week EMA (now at 0.6934) will raise the chance of the start of a bullish up trend. This week now remain the favored case as long as 0.6521 resistance turned support holds.