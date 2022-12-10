AUD/USD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUD/USD stayed in range of 0.6641/0.6850 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. On the downside, break of 0.6641 should confirm rejection by 0.6871 resistance. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for 0.6521 resistance turned support. However, sustained break of 0.6871 will extend the rise from 0.6169 to 55 week EMA at 0.6922.

In the bigger picture, it’s still unsure if price actions from 0.6169 medium term bottom are developing into a corrective pattern or trend rejection. Rejection by 38.2% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.6169 at 0.6871 will maintain medium term bearishness for another fall through 0.6169 at a later stage. However, firm break of 0.6871, and sustained trading above 55 week EMA (now at 0.6922) will raise the chance of the start of a bullish up trend.



In the long term picture, the down trend from 0.8006 could still be seen as a corrective move, considering that it failed to break through 161.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.7105 from 0.7660 at 0.6202 decisively. Strong rebound from current level will keep long term outlook neutral first. However, sustained break of 0.6202 will open up deep fall to retest 0.5506.