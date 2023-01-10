AUD/USD Mid-Day Report

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6875; (P) 0.6913; (R1) 0.6950; More…

A temporary top is formed at 0.6949 in AUD/USD and intraday bias is turned neutral for some consolidations first. But outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.6721 support holds. Break of 0.6949 will resume larger rise from 0.6169 to 61.8% projection of 0.6169 to 0.6892 from 0.6721 at 0.7444 next. However, firm break of 0.6721 will indicate near term reversal and turn bias back to the downside.

In the bigger picture, corrective decline from 0.8006 (2021 high) should have completed with three waves down to 0.6169 (2022 low). Further rally should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.6169 at 0.6871. Sustained break there will pave the way to retest 0.8006. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.6721 support holds.