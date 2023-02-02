AUD/USD Daily Outlook

Thu, Feb 02, 2023 @ 10:54 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7067; (P) 0.7106; (R1) 0.7175; More

Intraday bias in AUD/USD is break on the upside with break of 0.7141 resistance. Current up trend from 0.6169 should now target 0.7304 fibonacci level. On the downside, break of 0.6982 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, corrective decline from 0.8006 (2021 high) should have completed with three waves down to 0.6169 (2022 low). Further rally should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.6169 at 0.7304. Sustained break there will pave the way to retest 0.8006. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.6721 support holds.

