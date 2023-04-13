<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6653; (P) 0.6688; (R1) 0.6728; More…

AUD/USD’s recovery from 0.6619 continues today but stays well below 0.6792 resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. Risk stays on the downside with 0.6792 resistance intact. Below 0.6619 will bring retest of 0.6563 low first. sustained break of 0.6563 support will resume the decline from 0.7156 to 61.8% projection of 0.7156 to 0.6563 from 0.6792 at 0.6426.

In the bigger picture, as long as 61.8% retracement of 0.6169 to 0.7156 at 0.6546 holds, the decline from 0.7156 is seen as a correction to rally from 0.6169 (2022 low) only. Another rise should still be seen through 0.7156 at a later stage. However, sustained break of 0.6546 will raise the chance of long term down trend resumption through 0.6169 low.