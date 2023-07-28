<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6664; (P) 0.6742; (R1) 0.6787; More…

AUD/USD’s fall from 0.6894 resumed by breaking through 0.6714 and intraday bias is back on the downside. As this decline is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 0.6898, downside should be contained by 0.6594 support. On the upside, break of 0.6820 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.6894/8 resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.7156 are seen as a correction to the rebound from 0.6169 (2022 low). Break of 0.6898 resistance will argue that rise from 0.6169 is ready to resume through 0.7156. Next target will be 100% projection of 0.6169 to 0.7156 from 0.6457 at 0.7444. For now, this will be the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.6720) holds.