AUD/USD’s break of 0.6457 support confirms resumption of whole decline from 0.7156. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 100% projection of 0.7156 to 0.6457 from 0.6894 at 0.6195. On the upside, above 0.6521 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another fall.
In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) could still be in progress. Break of 0.6457 will affirm this bearish case. Further break of 0.6169 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 to 0.7156 at 0.6021. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.6894, in case of strong rebound.