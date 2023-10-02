<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6401; (P) 0.6451; (R1) 0.6486; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral for the moment as range trading continues. As long as 0.6510 resistance holds, near term outlook stays bearish. On the downside, break of 0.6330 will resume the whole decline from 0.7156 to 100% projection of 0.7156 to 0.6457 from 0.6894 at 0.6195. However, firm break of 0.6510 will confirm short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) is possibly still in progress. Decisive break of 0.6169 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 to 0.7156 at 0.6021. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.6894, in case of strong rebound.