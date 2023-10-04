<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6268; (P) 0.6320; (R1) 0.6353; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains on the downside for the moment. Current fall from 0.7156 is in progress and should target 100% projection of 0.7156 to 0.6457 from 0.6894 at 0.6195. On the upside, break of 0.6500 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) is possibly still in progress. Decisive break of 0.6169 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 to 0.7156 at 0.6021. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.6894, in case of strong rebound.