Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6531; (P) 0.6565; (R1) 0.6582; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains on the downside as fall from 0.6689 short term top is in progress. Deeper decline would be seen to 55 D EMA (now at 0.6489). On the upside, above 0.6596 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk is mildly on the downside as long as 0.6689 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, there is no confirmation that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has completed. price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) could be just a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.6269 as the third leg. For now, range trading should be seen between 0.6169 and 0.7156 (2023 high), until further developments.