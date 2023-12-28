Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6826; (P) 0.6839; (R1) 0.6860; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains on the upside, as rise from 0.6269 is in progress for 0.6894 resistance first. Sustained break there will target 0.7156 next. On the downside, below 0.6796 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will remain bullish as long as 0.6689 resistance turned support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, there is no confirmation that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has completed. Price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) could be just a medium term corrective pattern. Rise from 0.6269 is seen as the third leg of the pattern. For now, range trading should be seen between 0.6169 and 0.7156 (2023 high), until further developments.