AUD/USD continues to lose upside momentum ahead of 0.6894 resistance and intraday bias is turned neutral first. On the upside, decisive break of 0.6894 will extend the rally from 0.6269 towards 0.7156 key resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 0.6796 support will indicate short term topping, on bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for pullback to 0.6689 resistance turned support.

In the bigger picture, there is no confirmation that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has completed. Price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) could be just a medium term corrective pattern. Rise from 0.6269 is seen as the third leg of the pattern. For now, range trading should be seen between 0.6169 and 0.7156 (2023 high), until further developments.