Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6666; (P) 0.6698; (R1) 0.6717; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral at this point. Further decline is expected as long as 0.6759 minor resistance holds. Firm break of 0.6639 will resume the fall from 0.6870 to 61.8% retracement of 0.6269 to 0.6870 at 0.6497 next. On the upside, break of 0.6759 will bring retest of 0.6870 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) could be just a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Rise from 0.6269 is seen as the third leg of the pattern that could target 0.7156 on break of 0.6894 resistance. For now, range trading should be seen between 0.6169 and 0.7156 (2023 high), until further developments.