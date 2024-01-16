Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6638; (P) 0.6672; (R1) 0.6693; More…

AUD/USD’s decline from 0.6870 resumed by breaking through 0.6639 support. Intraday bias is back on the downside. Deeper fall should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.6269 to 0.6870 at 0.6497 next. On the upside, break of 0.6728 is needed to indicate completion of the decline. Otherwise, further fall would remain in favor in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) could be just a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Rise from 0.6269 is seen as the third leg of the pattern that could target 0.7156 on break of 0.6894 resistance. For now, range trading should be seen between 0.6169 and 0.7156 (2023 high), until further developments.