AUD/USD recovers mildly today but stays in range of 0.6524/6639. Intraday bias remains neutral and further fall is still expected. On the downside, firm break of 0.6524 support will argue that whole rebound from 0.6269 has completed, and bring deeper fall to this support. On the upside, however, firm break of 0.6639 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Sideway trading could continue in range of 0.6169/7156 for some more time. But as long as 0.7156 holds, an eventual downside breakout would be mildly in favor.